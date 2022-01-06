Australia, Japan Sign Defense, Security Cooperation Agreement - Australian Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Australia and Japan have signed a new agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense and security, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Australia and Japan have signed a new agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense and security, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister, today we demonstrate the strength of our bonds as we sign our Reciprocal Access Agreement, the first of its kind for Japan. The RAA (Reciprocal Access Agreement,) is a landmark treaty which opens a new chapter for advanced defence and security cooperation, in what is a complex and rapidly changing world, something you and I both understand very well," Morrison said to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on videoconference.

The Australian prime minister also said the agreement will bolster "more complex engagement, interoperability and cooperation" between the Australian and Japanese forces.

In November 2021, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tokyo and Canberra had reached an agreement in principle on the Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access treaty that would deepen the countries' strategic and security relationship.