Australia Joins International Efforts To Help Locate Indonesia's Missing Submarine - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Australia Joins International Efforts to Help Locate Indonesia's Missing Submarine - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Australia will assist Indonesia in the search for the submarine KRI Nanggala 402 that has been missing for three days, the Australian Department of Defense said on Friday.

On Thursday, several countries including Australia, France, Germany, Russia, Turkey and the United States offered assistance to Indonesia in the search. Singapore and India sent rescue vessels.

"Indonesia has accepted Australia's offer to assist in the search for missing submarine, KRI Nanggala (402). HMA Ships Ballarat and Sirius, both presently at sea on separate regional deployments, are making best speed for the search area," the department said in a statement.

Communication was lost with the Indonesian navy submarine with over 50 people on board on Wednesday while the vessel was taking part in drills near Bali. The missing submarine is believed to be at a depth of 2,300 feet.

