Australia Joins International Outcry Over China's 'Malicious Cyber Activities'

The Australian government joined its allies on Monday in voicing concern over alleged illicit cyber activities perpetrated by the Chinese State Security Ministry, with the Microsoft Exchange hack cited as the prime example

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Australian government joined its allies on Monday in voicing concern over alleged illicit cyber activities perpetrated by the Chinese State Security Ministry, with the microsoft Exchange hack cited as the prime example.

Earlier in the year, the Microsoft Exchange servers reportedly suffered a massive cyberattack that was allegedly committed by China-affiliated hackers and which affected computers and networks across the globe. On Monday, the United States and its allies issued statements officially attributing the hack to Beijing, which has repeatedly dismissed all such allegations.

"Today, the Australian Government joins international partners in expressing serious concerns about malicious cyber activities by China's Ministry of State Security," a joint statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews, Minister for Defense Peter Dutton, read.

According to the statement, Australia calls for responsible behavior in cyberspace by all countries, and urges China to adhere to its commitments to refrain from hacking to steal intellectual property, trade secrets and confidential business information.

The relationship between Australia and China has grown particularly tense over the past year. In 2020, Australia called for an independent probe into the coronavirus outbreak in China. Shortly afterward, China banned beef imports from four large Australian firms, citing safety concerns. Since then, China has added 80% duties on Australia's barley as a result of its investigation of government subsidies, and tariffs of up to 218% on Australian wine imports.

