Australia Joins Supporters Of Tribunal For Russian Authorities - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Australia has joined a group of countries who support holding a trial for the Russian authorities over their decision to start a military operation in Ukraine, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday

"Australia has joined a core group of partners, including France and the UK, to ensure Russia's leadership is held accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine," she tweeted.

Wong also said that Australia's decision would complement the existing support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Australia stands with Ukraine," she added.

Last Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding a special tribunal "to deal with crime of aggression against Ukraine" and the use of frozen Russian assets to pay reparations to Kiev.

In late November, the European Commission proposed creating a special international court for the Ukraine conflict under the aegis of the UN. Russian officials have repeatedly rejected Moscow's involvement in war crimes, stating that the creation of such a court would be illegitimate and would have no jurisdiction over the country.

