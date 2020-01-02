UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Launches Evacuation Efforts In Victoria Amid Raging Bushfires- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:37 PM

Australia Launches Evacuation Efforts in Victoria Amid Raging Bushfires- Reports

Australian authorities have launched major evacuation efforts in the southeast of the country due to ongoing raging bushfires there, Australian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Australian authorities have launched major evacuation efforts in the southeast of the country due to ongoing raging bushfires there, Australian media reported on Thursday.

During three months of bushfires, more than seven million acres of forest have reportedly been burned, destroying animal habitats, plant species and homes in the process. New fires were also ignited on Tuesday due to lightning storms caused by the smoke from the bushfires.

According to the 9News broadcaster, all tourists have been ordered to leave the state of Victoria, where there are currently 45 fires blazing, at least until Saturday.

Around 4,000 residents in the region will be evacuated, the outlet said, citing Debra Abbott, the deputy emergency management commissioner at Emergency Management Victoria.

Victoria will also be in state of emergency status starting on Friday.

Additionally, the Austrialian navy will assist evacuation efforts on Friday, carrying residents stranded on the Mallacoota foreshore and cut off from road access by the bushfires, to ports some 17 to 20 hours away.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Media All From Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Significant fears&#039; over 17 missing in A ..

7 minutes ago

Federal govt seeks stay on verdict against extensi ..

15 minutes ago

Djokovic leads calls for ATP Cup, Davis Cup to mer ..

15 seconds ago

Canadian military assigned Pokemon Go after fans i ..

17 seconds ago

More than half million Pakistanis get jobs in GCC ..

3 minutes ago

Govt, opposition parties to work jointly for issue ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.