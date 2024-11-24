Open Menu

Australia Make Late Change As Williams Drops Out Of Scotland Match

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Australia were forced into a late change ahead of their November rugby international against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday when lock Jeremy Williams withdrew through illness.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will now start in the second row, with Nick Frost on the bench.

Victory for Australia in Edinburgh would leave them three-quarters of the way to a Grand Slam, a feat achieved by the celebrated 1984 Wallabies ahead of next week's match against Ireland in Dublin.

Australia have already defeated England (42-37) and Wales (52-20) this month.

Revised teams for a one-off rugby Test between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 1340 GMT):

Teams (15-1)

Scotland

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

Australia

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

Referee: Chris Busby (IRL)

Related Topics

Australia Brandon Dublin George Van Edinburgh Craig Wales Pierre Ireland November Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World