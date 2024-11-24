Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Australia were forced into a late change ahead of their November rugby international against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday when lock Jeremy Williams withdrew through illness.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will now start in the second row, with Nick Frost on the bench.

Victory for Australia in Edinburgh would leave them three-quarters of the way to a Grand Slam, a feat achieved by the celebrated 1984 Wallabies ahead of next week's match against Ireland in Dublin.

Australia have already defeated England (42-37) and Wales (52-20) this month.

Revised teams for a one-off rugby Test between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 1340 GMT):

Teams (15-1)

Scotland

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

Australia

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

Referee: Chris Busby (IRL)