Australia Make Late Change As Williams Drops Out Of Scotland Match
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Australia were forced into a late change ahead of their November rugby international against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday when lock Jeremy Williams withdrew through illness.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will now start in the second row, with Nick Frost on the bench.
Williams's exit follows that of hooker Matt Faessler, who was ruled out Friday with a calf injury.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa will take Faessler's place, with Billy Pollard on the bench.
Victory for Australia in Edinburgh would leave them three-quarters of the way to a Grand Slam, a feat achieved by the celebrated 1984 Wallabies ahead of next week's match against Ireland in Dublin.
Australia have already defeated England (42-37) and Wales (52-20) this month.
Revised teams for a one-off rugby Test between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 1340 GMT):
Teams (15-1)
Scotland
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe
Australia
Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen
Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)
Referee: Chris Busby (IRL)
