Australia Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory for Tokyo Paralympic Athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The head of Paralympics Australia, Kate McLoughlin, said on Tuesday that all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games this summer would have to receive coronavirus vaccines ahead of the sporting event on a mandatory basis.

"If we have unvaccinated people in the team, it poses a risk to both those athletes or officials who refuse to have the jab, because we know that there will be COVID in the village," McLoughlin told the ABC broadcaster.

Those who refuse to be inoculated will be barred from the Games, the committee head stated, adding that the decision was made to keep the team safe.

"Look it could be, and it was a very difficult decision to come to, but we've mulled over it for a while now," McLoughlin said.

So far, only very few athletes question the need for vaccination, and the national committee is now in discussions with them, she added.

According to the latest decision by the International Paralympic Committee, the vaccination of athletes partaking in the Tokyo Games should be voluntary.