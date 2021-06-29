UrduPoint.com
Australia Makes COVID Vaccines Compulsory For Workers Of Hospice And Care Homes - Gov't

Australia Makes COVID Vaccines Compulsory for Workers of Hospice and Care Homes - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Australian government has ordered mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for employees of nursing homes, according to a statement issued on the website of the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The National Cabinet agreed to mandate that at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine be administered by mid-September 2021 for all residential aged care workforce," the statement read.

It specified that immunization shots would be a condition for having a job in such facilities.

The government will allocate 11 million Australian Dollars ($8.

3 million) to cover vaccinations of employees of retirement houses.

Australia has recently tightened COVID-19 restrictions in several areas, including the state of South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, and Greater Sydney, over local coronavirus outbreaks linked to the Delta variant, first identified in India. In particular, the city of Sydney has been put under a two-week lockdown until July 9.

According to the latest data from the government, since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has registered 30,528 COVID-19 cases and 910 related fatalities.

