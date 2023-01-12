UrduPoint.com

Australia May Develop Advanced Air Force Within AUKUS Military Partnership - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Australia might develop advanced air combat capabilities by closely cooperating with air forces of the United States and the United Kingdom within the AUKUS military bloc, the Strategist, the outlet of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the development of Australia's advanced air force could be promoted as "a new priority area" for AUKUS, allowing the country to closely work with the US on the NGAD program (Next-Generation Air Dominance) and the UK on its Tempest project to develop a sixth-generation fighter aircraft.

The Strategist noted that this partnership would complement other projects of the Australian air force, including the Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, a next-generation stealth drone, aimed at improving the system of advanced crewed fighters, long-range bombers and "loyal-wingman-type autonomous systems.

The air combat system would allow Australia to "deter of, if necessary, defend" against China's long-range strategic air and missile capabilities, the outlet added.

Australia, the US and the UK have been closely cooperating in the military area for several years, and announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Australian navy. The Australian military also plans to expand the partnership on other areas and projects.

