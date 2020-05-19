Australia Might Take China to WTO Over Stringent Tariffs on Barley - Trade Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australia reserves its right to lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) about China's decision to impose 80 percent tariffs on Australian barley imports as the bilateral relationship further bitters over COVID-19 inquiry, Minister of Agriculture David Littleproud said on Tuesday

On Monday, China imposed duties on barley imports from Australia, with 73.6 percent tariffs over dumping allegations and 6.9 percent tariffs over alleged subsidies to farmers by Canberra.

"We will reserve our right to contest this decision by China," Littleproud said in an interview with Sky news, adding that Australia will "consider going to the WTO to get the empire make the decision."

The minister said Australia would not retaliate China's tariffs per se, but would look for alternative markets for its barley, such as India and Indonesia, to diversify importers.

"We'll continue working calmly and methodically," the minister iterated several times throughout the interview.

According to Littleproud, there still a lot to be clarified about China's decision: for example, if it will apply to three or four shipments set to depart before the tariffs were announced. He advised, however, against linking it to the recently launched motion by Australia to launch an international independent inquiry into what had caused the coronavirus pandemic, something that Beijing has been fervently opposed to.

By Monday, when Australia raised the issue during the 73d World Health Assembly, the motion was already backed by 116 countries, including the EU member states, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Canada, among others.

Under WTO regulations, if the two parties fail to settle the dispute through consultations within 60 days after a complaint is lodged, the organization establishes a panel to adjudicate on the dispute.