UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Moves Tamil Toddlers To Remote Island Detention Centre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:43 PM

Australia moves Tamil toddlers to remote island detention centre

A Tamil family of four -- including two Australian-born toddlers -- have been moved to a remote island off the coast of Indonesia, despite a court order blocking deportation, their lawyer said Saturday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A Tamil family of four -- including two Australian-born toddlers -- have been moved to a remote island off the coast of Indonesia, despite a court order blocking deportation, their lawyer said Saturday.

The family -- who are fighting to remain in Australia because they fear persecution in Sri Lanka -- were moved to Christmas Island detention facility overnight, lawyer Carina Ford said, speaking in Melbourne.

The island is a remote Australian territory around 350 kilometres (225 miles) south of Java. The detention centre there had been closed for years.

"I don't really understand the motive," Ford said, adding that it made adequate legal representation more difficult. "The family are obviously distressed.

" The family's case has become a new flashpoint over the Australian government's hardline immigration policies, which include turning away refugees arriving by boat and de facto offshore detention, both measures condemned by the United Nations.

The family's neighbours from rural Queensland have campaigned for them to stay.

The department of home affairs and minister Peter Dutton's office did not respond to request for comment.

Dutton had earlier ordered the family to be sent to Sri Lanka but a dramatic call from a judge grounded the aircraft they were travelling on before it left Australian airspace.

The two girls, Kopika, aged four, and Tharunicca, aged two, were born in Australia but do not have citizenship. They have never been to Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Sri Lanka Christmas Melbourne Indonesia Citizenship Family From Government Refugee Ford Court

Recent Stories

National Investigation Agency (NIA) questions card ..

2 minutes ago

Botswana to hold elections on October 23

2 minutes ago

EU Diplomats Support French Initiative on Easing U ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Hijri New Year greetings

16 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to chalk out foolproof security during Muharr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.