Australia Mulls Restricting Number of Returning Residents Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Australia is considering restricting the number of residents returning to the country to help states that need to organize quarantine for travelers amid COVID-19 spreading at a high rate in Victoria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Australia is considering restricting the number of residents returning to the country to help states that need to organize quarantine for travelers amid COVID-19 spreading at a high rate in Victoria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

"The issue is what the overall level of returning Australians is, and that is why I will be bringing a proposal [to lower the number of arrivals] on Friday to reduce that load," Morrison said during a press conference, adding that he would introduce the proposal to the National Cabinet.

The prime minister did not reveal any further details but mentioned that Australia would focus on "containing numbers" of arrivals rather than suspending entry into the country.

"We don't want to put any more pressure on the system than is absolutely necessary .

.. There's been many opportunities for people to return. If they're choosing to do so now they've obviously delayed that decision for a period," Morrison said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Morrison added that the state of New South Wales (NSW) is carrying the heaviest burden, as it needs to quarantine most travelers arriving in Australia, especially after the Victoria state "suspended flights coming in" amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Australia has reported 147 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, 134 of which were registered in Victoria. The regional authorities have already reimposed some coronavirus-related restrictions, and the interstate border with NSW has been shut since Tuesday night.

Australia has so far confirmed more than 8,800 COVID-19 cases, over 7,400 recoveries and 106 related deaths.