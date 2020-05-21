Australia Must Use COVID-19 Crisis to Become Renewables Leader, Move Away From Gas - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The COVID-19 crisis presents a unique opportunity to reboot the Australian economy through developing net zero emissions energy, becoming a global exporter of such technology and moving away from gas, the country's leading climate non-profit said in a report on Thursday.

"As Australia reboots its economy on the other side of this crisis there is remarkable potential for that economic recovery to occur through climate action. A gas-led economic recovery is poorly suited to the task at hand. A reorientation toward net zero emissions is a fundamental requirement of Australia's COVID-19 recovery to deal with the two crises of economic recovery and climate change," the Climate Council said.

According to the council's report "Primed for Action: A Resilient Recovery for Australia," the current crisis is "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Australia to become a "renewables-led powerhouse" and address climate change.

The non-profit offers four pillars of climate action, including replacing all fossil fuels with other energy sources, switching to renewable electricity, becoming a global exporter of zero emissions energy and technology, and taking action on the land and coasts to get ready for climate threats.

According to the NGO, gas "has no role to play" in a resilient economy since "it is volatile, dangerous and unnecessary." The country, it went on, should move away from its dependence on gas, "the main driver behind Australia's emissions staying so high," listen to scientific advice and roll out stimulus measures for emissions reductions.

To highlight the importance of climate action, the organization cites Australia's drought and bushfires, as well as the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef.