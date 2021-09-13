Australia needs to continue to press forward for COVID-19 vaccination: PM

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA, Sept. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked the whole country to "continue to press forward" for COVID-19 vaccination targets as the country battles the third wave of infections.

Under Morrison's pathway out of the pandemic, Australia will start to reopen in phases when 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

"I encourage everybody from tomorrow over 12s, 12 to 15 year olds will be able to get the vaccine," he said in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

"So we now need to continue to surge forward in these final weeks and months of the programme to get us to those vaccination targets set out in the national plan."On Monday morning, Australia reported 1,745 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, taking the estimated number of active cases in the country to more than 19,000.

