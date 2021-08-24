Australia, New Zealand Evacuate 650 People From Afghanistan - Prime Minister

Australia and New Zealand's joint evacuation flights were able to move out 650 people from Afghanistan on Monday night, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Australia and New Zealand's joint evacuation flights were able to move out 650 people from Afghanistan on Monday night, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

"Last night we evacuated 650 people. That was on five flights, including one Kiwi [New Zealand's] flight," Morrison stated as quoted by Australia's 9News broadcaster.

A total of 1700 Australian citizens and Afghan nationals, who assisted Australian mission, have so far been evacuated from the war-torn Central Asian country.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) controls all border crossings into Afghanistan. The evacuation of foreign personnel and Afghans is carried out through Kabul airport, controled by the US military and NATO countries' forces.

On August 15, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to flee for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since started evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.