Australia, New Zealand Mourn Passing of 'Second Elizabethan Age' - Prime Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered their condolences on Thursday to the British Royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole," Albanese said in a statement.

He described the late monarch, who had reigned the United Kingdom and 14 other countries such as Australia for more than 70 years, as "a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change."

"This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II ... Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm," he said.

The Queen was the only reigning sovereign to ever visit Australia, Albanese said. She witnessed the ties between the UK and Australia mature, greeting each change with good grace and binding the Commonwealth in a "deft and diplomatic way.

"

"Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age. This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade," he concluded.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country awoke to the news of the queen's passing with a great sadness.

"The queen has been such a constant in our lives for 70 years ... Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today and, with that, we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our queen," she said in a public speech.

Ardern announced a period of official mourning in New Zealand, with flags to be flown at half-mast and a state memorial service that will follow the official funeral in the UK in about 10 days' time.