Australia, New Zealand Voice Unease Over Police Cooperation Between China, Solomon Islands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand's counterpart, Chris Hipkins, expressed concern on Wednesday over a policing agreement between China and Solomon Islands as it undermines "agreed security norms" of the Pacific.

"Prime Ministers expressed concern that the implementation of the new policing agreement between China and Solomon Islands would undermine the Pacific's agreed regional security norms, including a 'family first' approach to peace and security. The agreement is inconsistent with Pacific Islands Forum leaders' commitments and the approach the Forum has taken on regional security matters," a joint statement read.

The leaders also expressed concern over new challenges to regional stability, including the situation in the South China Sea and unsafe behavior at sea and in the air. The prime ministers mentioned the Ukrainian crisis and situation with Taiwan.

"They reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underlined their commitment to assist Ukraine," the statement read.

The prime ministers met in the capital city of Wellington on July 26 for an annual meeting between leaders of Australia and New Zealand.

During his trip to Beijing in early July, President of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare signed nine agreements with China. The agreement on police cooperation was among them, which allows Beijing to extend its police presence in the Pacific nation until 2025. Soon after, authorities in the United States, Australia and New Zealand demanded signatories promulgate the text of the agreement. In response, Sogavare accused them of interfering in internal affairs of the sovereign state of Solomon Islands.