UrduPoint.com

Australia No Longer Recognizes West Jerusalem As Israel's Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Australia No Longer Recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital - Reports

The Australian government has quietly deleted a statement from the website of its Foreign Ministry on the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, thus reversing the decision made by the previous cabinet led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Australian government has quietly deleted a statement from the website of its Foreign Ministry on the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, thus reversing the decision made by the previous cabinet led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

In 2018, Morrison announced that Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and intended to open trade and defense offices there.

The Labor party that now runs the government did not accept the decision, but the statement saying that Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel "being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government," was deleted from the website after the Guardian requested a comment from the cabinet on this matter, the newspaper reported.

"The Australian government continues to consider the final status of Jerusalem as a matter to be resolved as part of any peace negotiations," a foreign ministry spokesperson told the Guardian after the change to the website.

Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as a matter that must be resolved through a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Israel Palestine Jerusalem 2018 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 per ..

Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 percent increase

1 minute ago
 National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DIG in missing citize ..

Islamabad High Court summons DIG in missing citizen case

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court gives last chance to FIA for ..

Islamabad High Court gives last chance to FIA for arguments

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrest 791 human traffickers during current ye ..

FIA arrest 791 human traffickers during current year: NA informed

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates auditorium, sports complex at ..

Governor inaugurates auditorium, sports complex at Cholistan University

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.