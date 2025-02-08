Open Menu

Australia On Brink Of Sri Lanka Test Series Sweep

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Australia on brink of Sri Lanka Test series sweep

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Australia are two wickets away from ending Sri Lanka's second innings in the second Test Saturday, with the hosts reeling at 211-8 at stumps on day three in Galle.

With Sri Lanka leading by only 54 runs, Steve Smith's side will be eager to mop up the tail early Sunday and seal a 2-0 sweep.

Angelo Mathews was the linchpin of Sri Lanka's innings, holding things together as wickets tumbled at the other end.

But just 15 minutes before the close of play, he swept Nathan Lyon straight to square leg, where Beau Webster pocketed a sharp chance.

The 37-year-old warhorse had dug deep for a fighting half-century, but Sri Lanka needed a marathon knock, not his well-compiled 76.

Mathews finds himself in the crosshairs, with just one fifty in his last eight innings.

Ahead of this Test, the selectors had made it clear -- unless he starts churning out big runs, his spot in the next cycle of the World Test Championship was not fixed.

His sixth-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis worth 70 runs was a lifeline for Sri Lanka, preventing an innings implosion and ensuring the game stretched into a fourth day.

There was an unusual moment in the afternoon session when a delivery from Lyon drifted down the leg-side.

It clipped the helmet placed behind the wicketkeeper for a close-in fielder, and triggered an automatic five-run penalty for Sri Lanka, a rare bonus in a match where runs were hard to come by.

With the picturesque Galle Fort providing a natural grandstand, hundreds of Australian supporters perched themselves atop the historic ramparts to enjoy a commanding performance from their side.

The fans celebrated as off-spinner Lyon became only the third Australian to claim 550 Test wickets, joining the exalted company of Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Lyon was well-supported by Matthew Kuhnemann, sharing seven wickets between them.

Earlier, Alex Carey turned entertainer-in-chief with a swashbuckling 156 -- his career-best knock, peppered with 15 boundaries and two towering sixes.

While Smith (131) also took another big hundred -- his second of the series -- it was Carey who made batting look easy.

With Sri Lanka on the ropes and Australia poised for the knockout punch, day four promises high drama.

The visitors have already put the Warne-Murali Trophy beyond Sri Lanka's reach, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with a crushing victory in the first Test.

That innings and 242-run humiliation stands as Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test history.

str/pjm/

Recent Stories

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

14 minutes ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

44 minutes ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

45 minutes ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

2 hours ago
PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

4 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

4 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

5 hours ago
 Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From World