Australia Outlines New Measures To Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread Of Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Australia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday outlined the new measures to avoid new lockdowns while containing the spread of Omicron variant, including mask wearing, pay raise to vaccination staff, relaunching additional vaccination hubs and setting the interval in booster administration program.

"What matters is people wear their (masks), not whether they get fined or not," ABC news quotes Morrison as saying. The prime minister also said that introducing mandatory mask-wearing was for each state and territory to decide.

The second measure concerned the booster vaccination and relaunching of state vaccination hubs, however, there was no decision yet on shortening the period between the second and the third vaccine dose, the broadcaster said.

Another measure will require interstate travel testing since the authorities want to identify the source of infection, demanding everybody a negative COVID-19 test to travel between the states in Australia, according to the broadcaster.

"The issue of the interval, and the issue of whether its three doses or two doses (to be considered fully vaccinated) are subordinate," the minister said as quoted by the ABC News. Morrison said that government's expert immunization panel would take any decision on cutting the interval, which had been set at five months. Also, the minister said that the payment to general practitioners and pharmacists who were in charge of administering boosters would be raised by $10 for each dose.

Morrison also confirmed that vaccination of children aged five to 11 years would roll out on January 10 and this would be a priority in fighting COVID-19.

Australia had already administered 41,667,960 vaccine doses with more than 80% of its population fully immunized.

