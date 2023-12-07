Open Menu

Australia, Papua New Guinea Announce Security Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Australia clinched a security deal with Papua New Guinea on Thursday, bolstering ties with a Pacific state that has been courted persistently by China.

Canberra pushed for a more substantive treaty earlier this year, but Papua New Guinea baulked because leaders feared it undermined the country's "sovereign rights".

Allies Australia and the United States have been on a diplomatic blitz to shore up their relationships in the South Pacific region.

They were jolted into action in April last year when Solomon Islands -- Papua New Guinea's eastern neighbour -- signed a secretive security pact with China.

Australia's salvaged agreement focuses on Papua New Guinea's domestic security, as stretched police struggle to contain arms trafficking, drug smuggling and tribal violence.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the deal covered a "broad spectrum of security", including policing and support for the country's legal system.

Australian Premier Anthony Albanese said it would promote "regional stability" in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea granted the United States "unimpeded" access to key naval bases, ports and airfields under a deal hammered out in May this year.

But there was a swift political backlash, with opponents concerned the former British colony was yielding too much influence to foreign powers.

