UrduPoint.com

Australia Planning To Spend Up To $1Bln On Sea Mines - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Australia Planning to Spend Up to $1Bln on Sea Mines - Defense Ministry

Australia plans to spend up to $1 billion on advanced naval mines to protect its sea lanes and ports amid China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Australia plans to spend up to $1 billion on advanced naval mines to protect its sea lanes and ports amid China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Defence is accelerating the acquisition of smart sea mines, which will help to secure sea lines of communication and protect Australia's maritime approaches. A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors," the ministry told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Australia is expected to spend from $500 million to $1 billion on mines, the newspaper reported, citing sources, adding that it would be Australia's first major investment in naval mines since the Vietnam War.

According to the report, Australia will buy mines that can be remotely activated and deactivated once laid, allowing friendly commercial and naval vessels to pass safely.

In August, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his country should purchase enough lethal weapons to prevent an enemy attack.

In January, the Australian government said that it would spend up to $2 billion to strengthen its missile capability.

Related Topics

Attack Australia China Sydney Buy Vietnam January August From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpi ..

49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpindi

12 seconds ago
 Electricity being restored in phases after country ..

Electricity being restored in phases after countrywide breakdown: Minister for E ..

14 seconds ago
 Latvia Lowers Level of Diplomatic Relations With R ..

Latvia Lowers Level of Diplomatic Relations With Russia From February 24- Foreig ..

15 seconds ago
 Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Rat ..

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Pr ..

8 minutes ago
 Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian ..

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian Open quarters

8 minutes ago
 Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.