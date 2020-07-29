UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Plans Massive Defense Investment To Boost Forces In Indo-Pacific - Defense Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Australia Plans Massive Defense Investment to Boost Forces in Indo-Pacific - Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Massive defense investments over the next decade will allow Australia to improve its military capability and security in the region, Defense Minister Linda Reynolds told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting between the leaders of the US and Australia military and diplomatic agencies.

"Australia government's $275 billion in defense capability over the next decade will build capability and resilience for its defense forces," Reynolds said.

This approach will also allow Sydney to better protect security interests across the Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work in the Indo-Pacific through bilateral negotiations with their partners and international organizations like ASEAN, the Pentagon said in a separate statement.

Related Topics

Australia Pentagon Sydney Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.