Australia Plans Massive Defense Investment to Boost Forces in Indo-Pacific - Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Massive defense investments over the next decade will allow Australia to improve its military capability and security in the region, Defense Minister Linda Reynolds told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting between the leaders of the US and Australia military and diplomatic agencies.

"Australia government's $275 billion in defense capability over the next decade will build capability and resilience for its defense forces," Reynolds said.

This approach will also allow Sydney to better protect security interests across the Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work in the Indo-Pacific through bilateral negotiations with their partners and international organizations like ASEAN, the Pentagon said in a separate statement.