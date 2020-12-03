UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Plans To Start COVID-19 Vaccination In March 2021 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Australia Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in March 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The mass vaccination of Australian citizens against the coronavirus will start in March 2021, media reported on Thursday citing Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Hunt told reporters that doctors and senior citizens would be the first to be vaccinated from COVID-19, the 7News broadcaster reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the vaccine would be distributed only after its authorization by the relevant government bodies.

"Our first priority is that it be safe," Morrison said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Australia has confirmed about 28,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 900 fatalities, JHU says.

Related Topics

World March Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

11 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

11 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

11 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

10 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.