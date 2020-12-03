Australia Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in March 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The mass vaccination of Australian citizens against the coronavirus will start in March 2021, media reported on Thursday citing Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Hunt told reporters that doctors and senior citizens would be the first to be vaccinated from COVID-19, the 7News broadcaster reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the vaccine would be distributed only after its authorization by the relevant government bodies.

"Our first priority is that it be safe," Morrison said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Australia has confirmed about 28,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 900 fatalities, JHU says.