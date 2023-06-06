UrduPoint.com

Australia Plans To Supply Ukraine With Hawkei Armored Cars In New Support Package- Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Australia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Hawkei Armored Cars in New Support Package- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Australia plans to provide Ukraine with light protected vehicles Hawkei as part of a new package of military support, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the issue.

The formal deal between Canberra and Kiev is yet to be sealed, but the sides have reached an agreement, the sources told the newspaper. The supply is expected to be announced before Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to NATO summit in Lithuania in July, the report added.

The newspaper said that the Australian army opposed supplying the vehicles due to brakes malfunction and necessity to provide Kiev with many spare parts. However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that it did not care about the brakes issues.

In April, the ministry pleaded Canberra for the supply as the Hawkei was "a new crush" of Ukrainian troops.

 Earlier in the day, Australian Financial Review reported that Canberra considered providing 41 retired fighter jets F/A 18-Hornet for Kiev instead of sending them to the scrapheap.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

