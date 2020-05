Australia Pledges Over $220Mln to Global Fight Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Australia will allocate 352 million Australian dollars ($225 million) to help international efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday during at the EU-led virtual pledging event for the Coronavirus Global Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Australia will allocate 352 million Australian Dollars ($225 million) to help international efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday during at the EU-led virtual pledging event for the Coronavirus Global Response.

"Today, Australia is pledging 352 million Australian dollars towards this global effort to fight COVID-19 and to find that vaccine," Morrison said.

According to the prime minister, 15 million Australian dollars will be shared equally between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Foundation for Innovation New Diagnostics (FIND) to help develop COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostics.

In addition, 337 million Australian dollars aim at funding COVID-19 research and development work on vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics and respiratory medicine in Australia, Morrison said.