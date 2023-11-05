Open Menu

Australia PM Albanese Vows To 'work Constructively With China'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed on Sunday to "work constructively" with China as the two countries seek to thaw icy relations.

Albanese was speaking at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on the first full day of a high-profile state visit to his country's biggest trading partner.

"Constructive economic engagement between countries helps to build relationships... that is why the government that I lead will continue to work constructively with China," Albanese said in a speech.

The prime minister will spend four days in China, splitting his time between Shanghai and Beijing.

It is the first such visit by an Australian leader in seven years, with the two countries seeking to patch things up after a diplomatic spat that affected billions of Dollars in trade.

Albanese's administration has sought more amicable ties with China, while also pushing back against Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific.

China's foreign ministry has said that Albanese would meet Chinese leaders and "have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral issues as well as on international and regional issues of common concern".

"A healthy and stable China-Australia relationship accords with the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples," said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

