Australia PM Says US Trade Tariff 'not The Act Of A Friend'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Donald Trump's 10-percent tariffs on close ally Australia are "not the act of a friend," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday but added that his country will not retaliate with its own levies.
"This is not the act of a friend," Albanese told a news conference after Trump's tariff announcement, saying one in four Australian jobs depending on trade.
The centre-left Australian leader, who faces a tightly contested general election May 3, said Australia charged nothing on US imports and should face zero US tariffs.
"These tariffs are not unexpected, but let me be clear, they are totally unwarranted," he said.
The United States has been Australia's strongest military ally since World War II, and the two countries have joined with Britain in a deal to provide Australia's navy with stealthy nuclear-powered submarines.
But the new measures could change how people see their relationship, Albanese said.
"The Australian people have every right to view this action by the Trump administration as undermining our free and fair trading relationship and counter to the shared values that have always been at the heart of our two nations long-standing friendship," he said.
"This will have consequences for how Australians see this relationship," the Australian leader added.
"These are uncertain times, but Australians can be absolutely certain of this: our government will always stand up for Australian jobs, Australian industry, Australian consumers and Australian values."
Announcing the tariffs, Trump said Australians were "wonderful people" but accused them of banning US beef while exporting billions of Dollars worth of their own beef to America.
"They don't take any of our beef," he said.
"They don't want it, because they don't want it to effect any of their farmers. And I don't blame them, but we're doing the same thing right now starting about midnight tonight, I would say."
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
More Stories From World
-
What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?2 minutes ago
-
Australia PM says US trade tariff 'not the act of a friend'2 minutes ago
-
Taiwan says US tariffs 'highly unreasonable', plans 'serious negotiations'2 minutes ago
-
EU chief says ready to respond to new US tariffs but open to talks12 minutes ago
-
Tesla sales slump as pressure piles on Musk12 minutes ago
-
Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation'22 minutes ago
-
How a Brazilian chief is staving off Amazon destruction32 minutes ago
-
AI-powered drones track down fires in German forests32 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says 'dissecting' Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages32 minutes ago
-
German auto industry says US tariffs 'will only create losers'32 minutes ago
-
Financial markets tumble after Trump tariff announcement32 minutes ago
-
Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs41 minutes ago