Australia, PNG agree compromise on security deal for asylum seekers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australia has agreed to stop using a controversial security contractor to run asylum-seeker centres in Papua New Guinea which have been plagued by incidents of self-harm and attempted suicide

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia has agreed to stop using a controversial security contractor to run asylum-seeker centres in Papua New Guinea which have been plagued by incidents of self-harm and attempted suicide.

Following demands by PNG Prime Minister James Marape to take the lucrative contract away from the little known Australian security firm Paladin, the two governments agreed to transfer the work to local firms, officials said.

A joint statement issued late Wednesday said Paladin's contract -- which has been worth AU$21 million (US$14 million) per month and was due to expire this week -- would be extended only as long as it took PNG to find qualified local firms to provide services to the asylum seekers on the country's Manus Island.

"While procurement processes take time, Australia will work with Papua New Guinea to transition to new service providers within the quickest possible time, at which time Australian held contracts will be terminated," the statement said.

Paladin was given the contract without any competitive tender in 2017 to provide housing and security for the asylum seekers, sent to Manus by Australia after trying to reach the country by boat.

At the time, the company was registered to a beach shack in Australia and had a post box in Singapore. The award is currently under investigation by government auditors.