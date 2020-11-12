UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Post Will Deliver Mail To Aboriginal Place Names

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Australia Post will deliver mail to Aboriginal place names

Australia's postal service has started delivering mail addressed to indigenous place names, in response to an online campaign calling for the change

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's postal service has started delivering mail addressed to indigenous place names, in response to an online campaign calling for the change.

Australia Post said it had updated its guidelines so Australians could include traditional place Names in the addresses of senders or recipients.

"Acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, their ancestors, elders and the commitment to reconciliation with indigenous Australians is very important to us," the company said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"That's why we've worked on how you can include traditional place names when sending and receiving your parcel." The move comes in response to a social media campaign launched in August by indigenous woman Rachael McPhail, who lives in Wiradjuri Country.

More than three percent of Australians identify as indigenous, according to the country's Bureau of Statistics, and most regions and towns have an Aboriginal place name, whether they are commonly known by it or not.

Central Sydney, for example, is located in the Eora Nation -- traditionally home to almost 30 Aboriginal clan groups -- while Brisbane is in Yuggera and Melbourne is in Woiworung.

Almost 15,000 people signed a petition backing McPhail's push to make original place names a standard part of addresses.

"Australia has an amazing history, that spans back at least 60,000 years, and can be celebrated by all Australians," she said on Instagram in August.

McPhail this week thanked Australia Post for taking "the first important step towards acknowledging traditional place names in Australian addresses".

Related Topics

Australia Social Media Company Brisbane Melbourne Sydney August Women Post All Instagram

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ,Bilawal Bhutto's corner meeting crea ..

31 seconds ago

Two educational intuitions closed in Dir Lower aft ..

1 minute ago

Design Canberra 2020 explores theme of "Care"

1 minute ago

U.S. soldiers, civilian in S. Korea test positive ..

2 minutes ago

Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: secu ..

7 minutes ago

Nothing to shout about: Olympic fans may face chee ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.