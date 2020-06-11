Australia Prime Minister Criticizes BLM Protests for Breaching Health Orders Amid Pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticized Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests for violating the public health orders against COVID-19 and called for relevant charges for the participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticized Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests for violating the public health orders against COVID-19 and called for relevant charges for the participants.

The protests against racism and police brutality have sparked across the globe following the death of African American man George Floyd in the police custody, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Australia had its own BLM demonstrations last weekend, in the face of objections from the authorities. At least one person who participated in protests has already been tested positive for COVID-19.

"Certainly any further action on this front would be absolutely unacceptable ... The double standards that [protesters] allowed themselves to perpetrate by turning up has offended, rightly I think, Australians right across the country," Morrison said as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He has also mentioned that the Black Lives Matter movement is hijacked by politically motivated left-wing agendas and all who participated in demonstrations should be charged for breaching public health regulations.

On May 25, George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident has sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities in the US and other countries.