UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Probes US Police Assault On Its Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Australia probes US police assault on its journalists

Australia is investigating a US police attack on two Australian television journalists outside the White House, the foreign minister said Tuesday, expressing "strong concerns" about the assault caught live on camer

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Australia is investigating a US police attack on two Australian television journalists outside the White House, the foreign minister said Tuesday, expressing "strong concerns" about the assault caught live on camera.

"We have asked the Australian embassy in Washington, DC to investigate this incident," Marise Payne said after the journalists were slammed with a riot shield, punched and hit with a baton while broadcasting from the protest.

"I want to get further advice on how we would go about registering Australia's strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington," she said, indicating a formal complaint would follow.

Footage showed 7NEWS reporter Amelia Brace being clubbed with a truncheon and cameraman Tim Myers being hit with a riot shield and punched in the face by police clearing Washington's Lafayette Square of protesters on Monday.

The journalists said they were later shot with rubber bullets and tear-gassed, which Brace said left the pair "a bit sore".

The incident was widely broadcast in Australia, causing consternation in a country that has been a close US ally.

US police -- with support from military personnel -- had forcibly cleared the square of peaceful protesters to allow President Donald Trump to leave the White House for a photo opportunity.

Trump has faced fierce criticism for his handling of week-long protests over the death in custody of an unarmed African-American man in Minneapolis.

George Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In several cities, the demonstrations have spiralled into rioting, violent confrontations with police and looting, prompting National Guard deployments to around two dozen US states and strictly enforced curfews.

Payne steered clear of criticising Trump directly, highlighting the delicate balancing act US allies face when registering unease with his administration.

"This is obviously a very troubling period in the United States and a very tough period at so many levels," she told ABC radio.

"We are always supportive of people's right to peaceful protest and we encourage all involved on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid violence."

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Australia Washington White House Trump Died Man Lafayette Minneapolis United States TV All From

Recent Stories

Russia Invites Military Units From 19 Countries to ..

4 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA Negotiating Prospects of Flying Ea ..

4 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Deadline of Debt Negotiations Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Formula One unveils 8-race schedule in Europe from ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth of Russian Military ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Detains Ukrainian Officer ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.