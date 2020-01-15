UrduPoint.com
Australia Promises Nearly $70Mln In Relief To Fire-Affected Communities - Statement

Australia Promises Nearly $70Mln in Relief to Fire-Affected Communities - Statement

The Australian government has announced upwards of 100 million Australian dollars ($68.9 million) in financial aid packages for communities affected by bushfires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Australian government has announced upwards of 100 million Australian Dollars ($68.9 million) in financial aid packages for communities affected by bushfires.

A statement released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston promised 58 million Australian dollars to "help stimulate bushfire affected communities" and an additional 40 million Australian dollars in emergency relief to be used for food vouchers, clothing and gasoline.

"We are hoping this extra support will assist tens of thousands of people affected by bushfires to get through the coming days and weeks," the prime minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment will allocate 400 Australian dollars per child under the age of 16 in affected areas � estimates show that a total of 20,000 children will receive the aid.

Australia has been experiencing the worst wildfire disaster in its history since late last year. The fires have reportedly claimed 29 lives, destroyed 2,000 homes and devastated the nation's unique wildlife, with some saying that more than one billion animals have died. �

