Australia Reaches Turning Point in Fight With COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Australia had already reached a turning point in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and announced decision to resume elective surgeries in hospitals.

Last week, the prime minister said that it was too early to lift restrictions that were imposed to curb the pandemic at least until mid-May.

"We are already on the road back and I think we already have reached a turning point on these issues provided we can keep the controls in place to keep the virus under management," Morrison said at a press conference, as quoted by Australian media.

The government decided to gradually resume elective surgeries across the country after Anzac Day, which is celebrated in Australia on April 25, according to Morrison.

At the same time, Morrison said that Australia was "in the middle" of the fight against the virus.

Australia has so far confirmed 6,625 COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities. A total of 4,258 people recovered from the disease.