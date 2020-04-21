UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Reaches Turning Point In Fight With COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Australia Reaches Turning Point in Fight With COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Australia had already reached a turning point in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and announced decision to resume elective surgeries in hospitals.

Last week, the prime minister said that it was too early to lift restrictions that were imposed to curb the pandemic at least until mid-May.

"We are already on the road back and I think we already have reached a turning point on these issues provided we can keep the controls in place to keep the virus under management," Morrison said at a press conference, as quoted by Australian media.

The government decided to gradually resume elective surgeries across the country after Anzac Day, which is celebrated in Australia on April 25, according to Morrison.

At the same time, Morrison said that Australia was "in the middle" of the fight against the virus.

Australia has so far confirmed 6,625 COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities. A total of 4,258 people recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Road Same April Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 192 deaths after 9, 212 cases of ..

8 minutes ago

Nadal chat live for the first time with Roger Fede ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

9 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.