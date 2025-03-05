Open Menu

Australia Readies As Cyclone Veers Towards Eastern Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast

Byron Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A rare tropical cyclone veered towards Australia's densely populated eastern coast on Wednesday, sparking emergency warnings, closing hundreds of schools, and threatening to flood thousands of homes.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred would strike Friday morning near bustling Brisbane city, forecasters said, the first typhoon to hit the region in more than 50 years.

Flooding rains, destructive winds and violent waves were expected to batter a densely populated 300 kilometre (186 mile) stretch of coastline straddling the border of Queensland state and New South Wales.

Almost 20,000 homes in Brisbane city alone are at risk of being inundated, according to city council modelling.

As thrill-seeking surfers paddled out to catch five metre (16 foot) swells stirred up by the storm, other people were filling sandbags or getting ready to flee to higher ground.

"We're just making sure that everything is tied down," said Kim Hollow from the Horizons Motel an hour's drive south of Brisbane's business district.

"The supermarket shelves have been pretty much stripped bare. You can't buy a candle to save yourself," he told AFP.

"I must admit my daughter has been on my back a bit. We'll only leave if we're told to evacuate. If it's safe to stay, we'll stay."

- 'Angry ocean' -

Surfers huddled on the banks at Byron Bay to size-up the supercharged waves crashing on the shore in clouds of spray.

"Surfers rarely, if ever, get a chance to ride such big waves in Byron Bay," said local Jim Regan.

"With the wind and pelting rain and cyclone Alfred swirling offshore, you've really got to be dedicated to paddle into such an angry ocean," he told AFP.

More than 700 schools across Queensland and the flood-prone northern rivers region of New South Wales will close from Thursday onwards, education department officials said.

Major airlines Qantas and Virgin have cancelled a string of flights, while the Gold Coast's international airport will shut down completely on Wednesday afternoon.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Tropical Cyclone Alfred was likely to hit land in the early hours of Friday morning.

The storm front made "an abrupt U-turn" towards the mainland after earlier forecasts showed it would peter out at sea, the weather bureau said.

It would bring "destructive wind gusts" of up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) per hour in some places, the bureau added.

- Dangerous 'storm tide' -

There was a chance it would make landfall at high tide, said forecasters, creating a "dangerous storm tide" with powerful waves.

"We are planning for significant rainfall that will see significant inundation, isolation and potential need for evacuation," said emergency services commissioner Mike Wassing.

"I want people to act now, relocate now before those circumstances are occurring."

While cyclones are common in the warm tropical waters lapping Australia's northern flank, it is rarer for them to form in cooler waters further south.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred would be the first to make landfall in that part of Australia since 1974, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"This is perhaps an indication that due to global warming, the reach of tropical cyclones is extending further than the tropics, requiring preparedness in areas where cyclones are unprecedented," said Iftekhar Ahmed from the University of Newcastle.

Two season-opening Australian rules football matches -- the country's most popular spectator sport -- slated for Thursday have been postponed because of the storm.

The Gold Coast Festival of Golf and Australia's largest triathlon have also been called off.

Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

8 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

8 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

9 hours ago
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

10 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

10 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

11 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

11 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

11 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

11 hours ago

More Stories From World