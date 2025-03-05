Australia Readies As Cyclone Veers Towards Eastern Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Byron Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A rare tropical cyclone veered towards Australia's densely populated eastern coast on Wednesday, forcing scores of schools to close as worried residents stripped supermarket shelves bare.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred would strike Friday morning just south of bustling Brisbane city, forecasters said, the first typhoon to hit the region in more than 50 years.
Flooding rains, destructive winds and violent waves were expected to batter a densely populated 300 kilometre (186 mile) stretch of coastline straddling the border of Queensland state and New South Wales.
As thrill-seeking surfers paddled out to catch five metre (16 foot) swells stirred up by the storm, other people were filling sandbags or getting ready to flee to higher ground.
"We're just making sure that everything is tied down,' said Kim Hollow from the Horizons Motel an hour's drive south of Brisbane.
"The supermarket shelves have been pretty much stripped bare. You can't buy a candle to save yourself," he told AFP.
"I must admit my daughter has been on my back a bit. We'll only leave if we're told to evacuate. If it's safe to stay, we'll stay."
More than 100 schools were closed Wednesday across the flood-prone northern rivers region of New South Wales, education department officials said.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Tropical Cyclone Alfred was likely to hit land in the early hours of Friday morning.
It would bring "destructive wind gusts" of up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) per hour in some places, bureau forecasters said.
- Dangerous 'storm tide' -
There was a chance it would make landfall at high tide, said forecasters, creating a "dangerous storm tide" with powerful waves.
"We are planning for significant rainfall that will see significant inundation, isolation and potential need for evacuation," said emergency services commissioner Mike Wassing.
"I want people to act now, relocate now before those circumstances are occurring."
While cyclones are common in the warm tropical waters lapping Australia's northern flank, it is rarer for them to form in cooler waters further south.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred would be the first to make landfall in that part of Australia since 1974, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"This is perhaps an indication that due to global warming, the reach of tropical cyclones is extending further than the tropics, requiring preparedness in areas where cyclones are unprecedented," said Iftekhar Ahmed from the University of Newcastle.
Two season-opening Australian rules football matches -- the country's most popular spectator sport -- slated for Thursday have been postponed because of the storm.
The Gold Coast Festival of Golf and Australia's largest triathlon have also been called off.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From World
-
Chaos as Serbia opposition set off flares in parliament to back protests6 minutes ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast6 minutes ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan16 minutes ago
-
Arab leaders endorse plan to rebuild Gaza under Palestinian Authority16 minutes ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast36 minutes ago
-
Rare Banksy painting sells for $5.5 mn at London sale1 hour ago
-
Rain offers relief as Japan battles worst wildfire in 50 years2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results9 hours ago
-
'No holding back', say Bayern before Leverkusen showdown9 hours ago
-
Competition drives down Nigeria petrol prices9 hours ago
-
China's Liu Jiakun wins Pritzker Prize, 'Nobel' for architecture9 hours ago
-
Putin hails Myanmar ties as junta chief visits Moscow9 hours ago