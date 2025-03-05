Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast

Byron Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A rare tropical cyclone veered towards Australia's densely populated eastern coast on Wednesday, sparking emergency warnings, closing hundreds of schools, and threatening to flood thousands of homes.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred would strike Friday morning near bustling Brisbane city, forecasters said, the first typhoon to hit the region in more than 50 years.

Flooding rains, destructive winds and violent waves were expected to batter a densely populated 300 kilometre (190 mile) stretch of coastline straddling the border of Queensland state and New South Wales.

Almost 20,000 homes in Brisbane city alone are at risk of being inundated, according to city council modelling.

As thrill-seeking surfers paddled out to catch five metre (16 foot) swells stirred up by the storm, other people were filling sandbags or getting ready to flee to higher ground.

"We're just making sure that everything is tied down," said Kim Hollow from the Horizons Motel an hour's drive south of Brisbane's business district.

"The supermarket shelves have been pretty much stripped bare. You can't buy a candle to save yourself," he told AFP.

"I must admit my daughter has been on my back a bit. We'll only leave if we're told to evacuate. If it's safe to stay, we'll stay."