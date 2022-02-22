Australia Ready to Announce Sanctions Against Russia Amid Recognition of LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Australia, together with its partners, is ready to announce tough sanctions against Russian private and legal entities amid the recognition of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR), the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Tuesday.

"The Australian Government is coordinating closely with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and other governments around the world to ensure there are severe costs for Russia's aggression. Along with our partners, we are prepared to announce swift and severe sanctions that would target key Russian individuals and entities responsible for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.