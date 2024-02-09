Open Menu

Australia Recall Neser For New Zealand Test Series

Published February 09, 2024

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Seamer Michael Neser was recalled Friday for Australia's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand in a 14-man squad that otherwise had no surprises.

The 33-year-old got the nod ahead of young quick Lance Morris, who suffered a side strain during last week's one-day clash against West Indies in Canberra.

But his chances of adding to the two Tests he has played are slim, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood once again the frontline fast bowlers.

"It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect," said chief selector George Bailey.

"We expect this tour will be a tough challenge against a very strong side who have been so consistent at home for a long period of time."

The series, starting February 29 in Wellington, is Australia's first overseas Test assignment since David Warner retired, with Steve Smith again set to open with Usman Khawaja.

Cameron Green is expected to retain his place at number four with Matthew Renshaw the back-up batter and Nathan Lyon the sole specialist spinner.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

