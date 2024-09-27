Australia recall World Cup-winning trio for fourth England ODI

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field in the fourth one-day international against England at Lord's on Friday as the world champions recalled three senior players in their quest for a series-clinching win.

No sooner had the toss taken place, however, in a match already shortened by rain, then a fresh downpour saw the pitch and square covered up again.

But with the weather relenting, play was now due to start at 2:45 pm local time (1345 GMT) in a match reduced to 39 overs per side instead of the regulation 50.

Australia welcomed back the fit-again World Cup winning trio of in-form opener Travis Head, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa as they looked to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match series.

Alex Carey, who had deputised behind the stumps for Inglis in the opening three games of this series, retained his place as a specialist batsman after a match-winning 74 in the second ODI at Leeds and an unbeaten 77 in defeat at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

"We are all good - you welcome that experience," said Marsh at the toss.

"Alex Carey is still in as a batter. Alex has been fantastic for us and deserves his place in the team."

England were unchanged from the side that kept the series alive with a 46-run win in Durham -- a match featuring captain Harry Brook's maiden ODI century.

"I think we did great in both innings (in Durham)," said Brook at the toss. "We recognised a couple of overs where we could apply a lot of pressure and we took that opportunity.

"

- 'Awesome Archer' -

England's decision to field the same side meant injury-plagued fast bowler Jofra Archer was playing in back-to-back matches, having taken an encouraging 2-67 at Chester-le-Street.

"Jofra's an awesome performer, hopefully he can put in the same performance today (Friday)," said Brook.

This is Australia's first match at Lord's since a controversial incident involving Carey during last year's Ashes series.

Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow, when the England batsman walked out of his ground thinking the ball was dead, led to angry exchanges between the teams.

And there were also ugly scenes in the Lord's pavilion too as spectators clashed with Australia players.

But Marsh downplayed suggestions of any lingering problems by joking on Friday: "I might join them (the spectators) for a cup of tea later!"

Teams

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Martin Saggers (ENG)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)