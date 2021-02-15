Australia Receives 1st Batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The first 142,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies has arrived in Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday.

"The eagle has landed. I am pleased to be able to tell Australians that shortly after midday, the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in Australia ... 142,000 doses have arrived in Australia," Hunt told reporters, as broadcast by ABC news.

The minister added that 60,000 more doses were expected to be delivered to the country by the end of the month.

Initially, the authorities will distribute 80,000 doses across the states, with 50,000 of them designed for medical workers and 30,000 for senior citizens.

The mass vaccination campaign in Australia will start on February 22.

The Australian government expects a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in 2021. It has also agreed with the AstraZeneca and Navavax pharmaceutical companies on the additional supplies of 20 million and 11 million doses of the manufacturers' COVID-19 vaccines, respectively.

So far, the country has confirmed nearly 28,900 cases of the coronavirus, including 909 fatalities. Over 40 cases are currently active.