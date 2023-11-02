Open Menu

Australia Records Driest October Since 2002

Published November 02, 2023

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Australia underwent its driest October since 2002, with the nationally-averaged total rainfall being 65.4 percent below the 1961-1990 average, according to a report newly released by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The BOM report issued on Wednesday said all states and territories of Australia, except Victoria, had below-average rainfall for October.

For Western Australia, it was the driest October on record since the national dataset began in 1900, with statewide rainfall 83.5 percent below average.

Meanwhile, rainfall was above average for most of eastern Victoria extending into adjacent parts of New South Wales.

As for temperatures, the BOM pointed out that the national mean temperature for October was 1.05 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1961-1990 average for Australia as a whole, which resulted from a large high-pressure system dominating the continent.

Hot and dry weather, alongside strong and gusty winds, fanned up "extreme to catastrophic" fire danger for parts of Australia, with multiple grassfires and bushfires breaking out across northern and eastern parts of the country.

