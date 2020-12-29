UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Registers 1st Case Of COVID-19 Variant Linked To S. Africa - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Australia Registers 1st Case of COVID-19 Variant Linked to S. Africa - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Australia has registered its first case of a new coronavirus strain, known as 501.V2 variant and linked to South Africa, in the northwestern state of Queensland, regional Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said on Tuesday.

"One overseas individual who arrived in Queensland on December 22 has tested positive for the new South African variant. This will be the first positive case of the South African variant in Australia," D'Ath said during a briefing.

According to health authorities, genome testing confirmed that a woman, who returned from abroad and was quarantined in a hotel in Brisbane, was infected with the 501.V2 strain.

Queensland authorities are monitoring other passengers who flew on the same flight with the woman who later tested positive for COVID-19, D'Ath added.

In addition to South Africa, several other countries have reported 501.V2 strain of SARS-CoV 2, including Japan and the United Kingdom. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the 501.V2 variant is even more dangerous than another new coronavirus strain that has been spreading in his country since September and is known to be up to 70 percent more contagious. South Africa said there was no evidence to support this claim.

Many countries around the world have halted air traffic with the UK and South Africa over new coronavirus variants.

Related Topics

World Australia Hotel Traffic Brisbane Same Hancock United Kingdom Japan South Africa September December Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

19 seconds ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

21 seconds ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

25 seconds ago

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.