Australia Registers 1st Coronavirus-Related Death In Month, Toll At 103 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Australia Registers 1st Coronavirus-Related Death in Month, Toll at 103 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Australian state of Victoria has registered the first death from coronavirus since May, taking the country's toll to 103, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, a man in his 80s died overnight in Victoria, bringing the state's total to 20.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Australia rose by 30 to 7,492 in the past 24 hours. Over 6,900 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Last week, the COVID-19 state of emergency in Victoria was extended until July 19 due to a new spike in cases, following Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's updated terms of the third stage of coronavirus restrictions easing.

Primarily, the rule restricting gatherings to no more than 100 people was replaced with an area-based calculation system, allowing for no more than one person for every four square meters of a space the event is being held at. Similarly, outdoor, sporting and cultural events can allow seated, ticketed audiences at 25 percent capacity.

