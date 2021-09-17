UrduPoint.com

Australia Regrets China Has Not Taken Up Invitation To Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Australia regrets China has not taken up invitations for high-level talks on a range of matters including the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday alongside Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton and their US counterparts.

"I regret that it's consistently not taken up," Payne said during a press conference when asked if there has been any progress on Australia's effort seeking dialogue with China.

On Wednesday, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a trilateral defense pact to enhance collaboration on mutual challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, a thinly veiled bid to counter China.

