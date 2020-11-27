MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Australia is concerned with China's decision to impose tariffs on its wine exports and firmly rejects Beijing's dumping accusations, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced introducing tariffs up to 212.1 percent on Australian wine imports, following a probe into alleged dumping practices by Australia, initiated at the behest of Chinese winemakers.

"The Australian Government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China, and we continue to believe there is no basis or any evidence for these claims," Littleproud said in a statement.

Noting that Australia produces one of the least subsisted product in the world, the minister pledged to continue working with the national wine industry and Beijing on the matter, while also also considering other options.

"Today's decision is a seriously concerning development and one which Australia will be vigorously fighting against," the minister said.

China is Australia's major trade partner and the biggest market for Australian wine. Australian winemakers are said to have exported over $900 million worth of their product to China in 2019.