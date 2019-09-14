UrduPoint.com
Australia Renews Contract To Maintain Infrared Aircraft Defense System - Northrop Grumman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Australia Renews Contract to Maintain Infrared Aircraft Defense System - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Australia's defense authorities have renewed their existing contract to maintain infrared protection measures on the country's large military aircraft to protect them against missile attack, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Friday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has been selected by the Australian Defense Organization on behalf of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to continue its support of the service's Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems," the release said.

Northrop Grumman's LAIRCM operates by automatically detecting a missile launch, assessing if it poses any threat, and if necessary activating a high-intensity, laser-based countermeasure system to track and defeat it, the release said.

"Under the terms of the $96 million award, Northrop Grumman will provide sustainment, repair, engineering, logistics and training support services for LAIRCM, AN/AAR-47 and AN/APR-39. Currently, five aircraft types in the RAAF are protected with LAIRCM," the release said.

Work on the program will be carried out at Northrop Grumman's repair installations at the RAAF Edinburgh base in South Australia, the release added.

