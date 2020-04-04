UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Health authorities in Australia are beginning to report a fall in the number of new cases of COVID-19, as the country's Department of Health on Saturday reported 198 positive tests for the disease in the preceding 24 hours, a decrease of 19 new cases compared to figures released on Friday.

A total of 5,548 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak, but the number of new cases reported each day is decreasing.

On Friday, Australia's Department of Health reported 217 new cases of the disease in the preceding 24 hours. A total of 266 new cases were announced on Thursday, indicating the slowing pace of the outbreak.

The Australian government has implemented several strict social distancing measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Social gatherings have been limited to a maximum of two people, state borders have been closed, and public places such as bars, cafes and restaurants have all been ordered to shut.

During a press conference on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the approximately 1.6 million foreigners in the country holding short-term visas to return home, in order for government to deliver vital services to citizens and permanent residents.

The COVID-19 death toll in Australia stands at 30 as of Saturday.

