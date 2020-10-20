UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Reports 30 New Cases Of COVID-19, Hardest-hit State Keeps Caseload At Low Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Australia reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, hardest-hit state keeps caseload at low level

As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 27,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 30, according to the latest figures from Australian government Department of Health

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 27,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 30, according to the latest figures from Australian government Department of Health.

Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, reported one new case on Tuesday, fewer than five new cases in five consecutive days and is well placed to bring forward a further easing of restrictions.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported another five cases, three of which were recently returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Western Australia reported 24 new cases, all are crew from the AL Messilah livestock carrier.

"The 24 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases plus an additional 12 close contacts have now been moved off the vessel and are in State-run hotel quarantine," said a statement from the Department of Health of the state.

"The AL Messilah remains docked at Fremantle Port with 16 essential crew on board. Loading of livestock has been delayed."The national death toll was unchanged at 905, as was the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals at 17.

Related Topics

Australia Hotel Wales All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, US, Israel announce establishment of Abraham ..

11 minutes ago

Asia's largest multipurpose "ro-ro" ship launched ..

2 minutes ago

USS Ross Destroyer Resumes Mission in Barents Sea ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Army Prepares to Withdraw From 3 Stronghol ..

2 minutes ago

'China's potential vaccines show no adverse reacti ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing parks open for fall foliage tours

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.