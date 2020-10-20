Australia reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, hardest-hit state keeps caseload at low level

As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 27,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 30, according to the latest figures from Australian government Department of Health

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 27,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 30, according to the latest figures from Australian government Department of Health.

Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, reported one new case on Tuesday, fewer than five new cases in five consecutive days and is well placed to bring forward a further easing of restrictions.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported another five cases, three of which were recently returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Western Australia reported 24 new cases, all are crew from the AL Messilah livestock carrier.

"The 24 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases plus an additional 12 close contacts have now been moved off the vessel and are in State-run hotel quarantine," said a statement from the Department of Health of the state.

"The AL Messilah remains docked at Fremantle Port with 16 essential crew on board. Loading of livestock has been delayed."The national death toll was unchanged at 905, as was the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals at 17.